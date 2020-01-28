|
MOUNT HOLLY- Gregory Wayne Harkey, 54, peacefully went to his heavenly home January 26, 2020.
Greg was born on November 11, 1965 in Mecklenburg County to Carl Wayne Harkey and Elaine Riddle Smith. He grew up in Mount Holly, NC where his love for sports all began. Greg played baseball with the American Legion and played football throughout his school career. He was a 1984 graduate from East Gaston High School in Mount Holly, NC.
Greg was a loving father and husband to his wife Tracy Harkey, and their two children, Mackenzie Dare Harkey and Brody Wayne Harkey. He loved his children and enjoyed watching his daughter play softball and traveling with his son to race motocross. His passion was racing; Greg worked as a mechanic for 6 years traveling with a team on the ARCA racing circuit. He also dedicated much of his life as a Mason and a Shriner. He was a member at Masonic Lodge #544 in Mount Holly and the Oasis Drum & Bugle Corp in Charlotte for more than 20 years. Greg, along with his father and brother, successfully built their family business, Gear Train, Inc. His generosity and kindness was a reflection of how he lived his life selflessly by giving back to others.
Greg is preceded in death by his grandparents Brody L. Harkey and Louise H. Christie, Martha Fern Howard Riddle and Jesse Willard Riddle.
He is survived by his wife Tracy Harkey, and two children, MacKenzie Dare Harkey and Brody Wayne Harkey; parents, Carl Wayne Harkey and Elaine Riddle Smith, step father Tom Smith; and brother, Chandler Springs Harkey.
A memorial service will be held Thursday January 30, 2020 at Castanea Community Church 14815 Lucia Riverbend Hwy, Stanley, NC 28164. Visitation will be from 12:00-1:00 pm with a celebration of Greg's life to follow.
Memorials can be made to Shriners Hospital or the Masonic Home for Children.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Harkey family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020