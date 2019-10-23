Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Gregory Harris


1948 - 2019
Gregory Harris Obituary
GASTONIA - Gregory Francis Harris, 71, passed away on October 19, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Elkins, West Virginia on May 5, 1948 to Zetta Rossy Harris and the late John Francis Harris.

Greg got his trucking experience working with his father at Hogan Trucking. He was a truck driver and traveled to many states throughout his career. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 30 years, Bobbie Marks Harris; his mother, Zetta Rossy Harris; children, John Gregory (Kristen) Harris, Juliette (Brian) Hill, Hal (Darlene) Rape, David Edwards, Andy (Berlice) Edwards, Steven (Michele) Edwards, Stan (Kim Shaw) Edwards; grandchildren, Foster, Britt, Palmer, Jessica, Samuel, Hal, III, Eric, Mahala, Hanna, David, Jr., Amanda, Steven, Skylar, Brayden, Katie and Austin; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Brad (Maria)Harris and their four children; a sister, Angela (Richard) Holland and their four children.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Heart Society of Gaston County, 1201 East Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
