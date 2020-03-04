Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Gregory Jordan Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY - Gregory Jordan, 64, of Mount Holly passed away on March 1, 2020.

He was born in Gaston County and was the son of the late Grady and Myrtle Jordan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Violet Jordan. Those left to cherish his memory include his 4 children: Lorrie Pressley (Laura Bolick) Jamie Pressley (Scotty Newton), Tony Pressley (Dawn), and Jill Yewic (JP). Two brothers: Skip Perry (Diane) and Gary Jordan. A grandson Eric Pressley, A nephew Trey Perry, A niece Katie Williams as well as four great nieces and one great nephew. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Gaston Hospice for caring for Greg.

A service to celebrate Greg's life will be held at noon on Thursday March 5, 2020 in the chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.

The family will greet guests beginning at 11:00 a.m. also at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice: 258 E Garrison Blvd. Gastonia, NC 28054 or to : 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mont Holly is serving the Jordan family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
