Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Gretchen (Patterson) Winter


1961 - 2019
Gretchen (Patterson) Winter Obituary
1961 - 2019
GASTONIA- Gretchen Patterson Winter, 57 passed away suddenly on November 12, 2019.
She was born in Gaston County, North Carolina on December 13, 1961. She was preceded in death by a brother, Eric Gordon Patterson, and a sister, Karen Kalbach.
Gretchen was in Real Estate and Apartment Management.
Survivors include her parents, Gordon and Ruth Patterson; her children, Steven Michael Winter, Jr. and Tyler Gordan Winter; her sister, Jane Edwards and her family; father of her children, Steven Michael Winter of Tampa, Florida; many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as many friends in Florida and in Gastonia.
A Memorial Service will be 4:00 p.m., Thursday, November 21st at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 1hr prior to the Memorial Service.
Memorials may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) www.aspca.org
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia
704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
