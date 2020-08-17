1/1
Grier "Keith" Abernathy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grier's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINCOLNTON- Grier "Keith" Abernathy, 61, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Grier Junior Abernathy and Marie Pennell Abernathy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eric Abernathy. Mr. Abernathy was a member of High Shoals First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Andrea Oates Abernathy; his children, Michael Dean Abernathy, Gregory Todd Hicks (Avis), and Coy Allen Hicks (fiance', Trina Dills); his sister, Dawana Lewis (Keith); his grandchildren, Carmen Abernathy, Ashlyn Abernathy, Levi Hicks, Erica Rushton, Alleigh Hicks, and Sarah Dills; his great-grandchildren, Easton Hicks and Dawson Hicks; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and many close friends and co-workers.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Abernathy will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at High Shoals First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Dallas Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly.
Memorials may be made to High Shoals First Baptist Church, 600 N. Lincoln St., High Shoals, NC 28077 or to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Donita Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County for their care and compassion, especially their nurse, Carrie.
Woodlawn Funeral Home is serving the Abernathy family. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:30 - 08:30 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Service
02:00 PM
High Shoals First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved