LINCOLNTON- Grier "Keith" Abernathy, 61, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Grier Junior Abernathy and Marie Pennell Abernathy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eric Abernathy. Mr. Abernathy was a member of High Shoals First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Andrea Oates Abernathy; his children, Michael Dean Abernathy, Gregory Todd Hicks (Avis), and Coy Allen Hicks (fiance', Trina Dills); his sister, Dawana Lewis (Keith); his grandchildren, Carmen Abernathy, Ashlyn Abernathy, Levi Hicks, Erica Rushton, Alleigh Hicks, and Sarah Dills; his great-grandchildren, Easton Hicks and Dawson Hicks; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and many close friends and co-workers.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Abernathy will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at High Shoals First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Dallas Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly.
Memorials may be made to High Shoals First Baptist Church, 600 N. Lincoln St., High Shoals, NC 28077 or to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Donita Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County for their care and compassion, especially their nurse, Carrie.
Woodlawn Funeral Home is serving the Abernathy family. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.