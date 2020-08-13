1/1
Guy Merritt
Guy "Tripp" Merritt, 52, Pittston, passed away Monday at Wilkes Barre General Hospital after being stricken ill at home. His wife is the former Pamela Miller.

He was the son of the late Guy Merritt, Jr. and Linda Wallace Merritt. Tripp attended schools in North Carolina and University of North Carolina, Charlotte. He was a proud soldier of the United States Coast Guard.

He was an avid North Carolina Tar Heels fan and was a phenomenal football coach at various colleges across the country. He was currently employed by Fox Hills Country Club.

He loved his family, especially his wife and daughters. In death, Tripp generously helped others with the Gift of Life donation.
As Tripp would say "He was a husband, father, son, brother, coach, mentor, friend, and confident to many, Tar Heel fan born and raised."

Surviving are daughters Ellie Merritt and Lizzie Merritt of Sugerloaf, PA; brother Doug Merritt and a sister Laney Merritt both of North Carolina.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday at 6pm in the Vanston and James Funeral Home 1401 Ash St., Scranton Pa.
Friends may call Friday from 4pm until time of service.

All CDC guidelines including the mandatory use of facial coverings as well as proper social distancing will be strictly enforced. Temperature checks will also be given upon entering the funeral home.

Please be prepared to wait in line as we will be adhering to the Governor's mandate of 25 people in the Funeral Home at one time.

Interment, private at the convenience of the family.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Burns High School football program in honor of Tripp to 307 E. Stagecoach Trial, Lawndale, NC 28090.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 344-2498
