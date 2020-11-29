Rev. G.W. "Dub" Horne, 90, of Alexis, met Jesus face to face on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late John Bunyan Horne and Fannie Cea Long Horne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Kenneth Horne; a granddaughter Melissa Horne; brothers Benny, Harold, Leonard, John, and Jim Horne; and sisters Kathleen Horne, Betty Earle, and Janice Johnson. Rev. Horne served his nation honorably in the Army. He enlisted in 1948 and was held over for 18 months due to the Korean War. Rev. Horne served his community honorably as well. He served as president of both the Cherryville Area Crisis Ministry and the Dallas Area Crisis Ministry. He served on Governor Martin's Council of Children and served in various capacities of the Greater Gaston Baptist Association. He also served on the Dallas Prison Chaplain Ministries. Rev. Horne was licensed in ministry in 1957. He assisted Jess Parker in starting Chapel Grove Baptist Church. He took his first pastorate at Walnut Grove in August of 1960 and served until 1987. He went on to pastor Anthony Grove Baptist Church in Crouse for 7 years. He then pastored New Life Baptist in Stanley for 11 years, and finished out his ministry at Sharon Baptist in Iron Station. Rev. Horne dedicated his life to the Lord Jesus, his loving wife and his family. He loved to gather with his family, have food, and fun. He cherished all of the little children in the family putting them on his lap and playing games, singing songs, and telling stories. The family will truly miss his smiling face, his laughter, his singing, and our trips to Tony's Ice Cream. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 67 years Kathryn Horne; children Harold (Nena) Horne; Ronald Horne, Michael (Penny) Horne, Forrest (Christine) Horne, Kathy (John) Garrison, and Tammy (Chris) Lynn; 19 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 10 step great grandchildren; and 4 step great-great grandchildren. The family will greet guests from 7 until 9:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. A service to celebrate his life, officiated by his son Rev. Michael Horne, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, also at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Belmont will follow the service. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.