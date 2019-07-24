|
GASTONIA - G.W. "Bill" Hutchins, 75, passed away July 22, 2019. He was born October 17, 1943, in Bibb County, Alabama, a son of the late Viva and William Hutchins.
Bill loved his wife, family and grandkids. He was a member of Cramerton Freewill Baptist Church and loved his church family. He enjoyed college football and was known by "Poppy" to many. He was a courageous fighter and knew his Destination.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Phillips Hutchins; son, Roger Hutchins and wife Carla; daughter, Danita Hamrick and husband Scott; bonus daughter, Stacey Wilson and husband Barry; grandchildren, Dayne Hamrick, Laura Beth Hamrick McFalls and husband Chance, Haylee Hutchins, Hannah Hutchins and Maddy Wilson; sisters, Delma Jean Meddars, Patsy Reed and Sue Strickland; and mother-in-law, Nellie Phillips.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by bonus daughter, Shannon Walker; brothers, Ray Hutchins and Leroy Hutchins; and sister, Brenda Payne.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at McLean Funeral Directors Founders Chapel on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday July 25, 2019, at McLean Funeral Directors Founders Chapel with Rev. Josh Baer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery - "A Quiet Place."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cramerton Freewill Baptist Church or Gaston Hospice.
