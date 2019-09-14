|
CHERRYVILLE- Gwendolyn Hobbs Putnam, 97 of Dallas Cherryville Hwy, died Thursday September 12, 2019 at Peak Resources. Gwendolyn was the daughter of the late James D. and Lela Kendrick Hobbs. She was born July 28, 1922 and lived in Gaston County her entire life.
She was a graduate of Mt. Holly High School, Mars Hill College, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a sociology degree. She also attended Lenoir Rhyne College to obtain a teacher's degree.
Gwen married Raleigh Putnam Sr. on May 30, 1945. She was employed over 12 years a social case worker for the Gaston County Department of Social Services in Gastonia. In addition, she was employed for 20 years at Tryon Elementary as a 4th grade teacher.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cherryville and was their church organist for 25 years. She served as a Sunday school teacher, a member of the Women's Missionary Union, and held various offices on several church committees.
Being a charter member of the Village Garden Club, she held most of the offices in that civic organization at one time or another. She was voted Gardener of the Year in 1987. A member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Gwen served as secretary-treasurer for over 11 years. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a former member of Cherryville Readers Club, and on the Board of Cherryville Historical Museum.
Survivors include one son, Captain (Ret.) Raleigh Putnam Jr. (Charlotte) of Sunset Beach, NC. In addition, she had three grandsons, Travis (Stephanie) of Wilmington, Trenton (Tiffany) of Virginia Beach, Todd (Ashton) of Winston Salem. She also had three great-granddaughters: Kailey Brooke, Emma Jean, and Anna Kirsten Putnam of Wilmington. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2007, Raleigh J. Putnam Sr. of 62 years, and two sisters: Jerry H. Welborn of Lexington, NC and Janet H. Anderson of Cherryville, NC.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, Cherryville Sunday September 15, at 3:00 pm with the Rev. Dr. Vince Hefner. Her family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30-2:45 pm. Burial will follow in Cherryville City Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Cherryville for the Christian Outreach Center.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019