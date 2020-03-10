|
|
BELMONT - H. Louis (Army) Armstrong, 82, of Belmont, NC went to be with Jesus on March 7, 2020. He was born June 5, 1937 on a hill beside the South Fork River overlooking Lower Armstrong Road in the South Point township. A son of the late Lonnie Armstrong and Janie McKnight-Armstrong, Louis graduated from Appalachian State University in 1959 and served in the NC Air National Guard for 41 years. He served as a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church in Belmont and was an active member on the board of the South Point Fire Department.
Louis is survived by his wife of 52 years, Frances Armstrong; son, Martin Armstrong and wife, Holly; daughter, Tammy Gibson and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Hazel and Tyler Armstrong and William and Emma Gibson, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Armstrong and sister, Rebecca Suggs.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, March 11 at First Presbyterian Church of Belmont with Reverend Sam Warner officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the gathering area.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 102 S. Central Ave, Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Armstrong family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020