Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Living Room of Covenant Village
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for H. Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. William Palmer Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

H. William Palmer Sr. Obituary
GASTONIA - H. William Palmer, Sr., "Bill", 88, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Covenant Village.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Living Room of Covenant Village. A service to celebrate his life will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church with Father Shawn Griffith officiating.

A reception will follow the service in the Parish Hall.

A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of the Gaston Gazette.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Village Benevolent Fund, 1351 Robinwood Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054 or to The Community Foundation of Gaston County, 1201E Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is assisting the Palmer family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now