GASTONIA, NC- Mr. H. William Palmer, Sr., "Bill", 88, of Gastonia, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Covenant Village. He was born October 3, 1930, in Rocky Mount, NC, a son of the late Winfree Murray and Sadie Puckett Palmer.
After graduating from high school, he enrolled in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he obtained his undergraduate degree in 1952 and a degree of Doctor of Jurisprudence from its law school in 1954. Upon graduation, Bill joined the U.S. Navy to fulfill his military service requirement and served for three years in the Navy JAG as the legal officer for the U.S. Naval Amphibious Base in Little Creek, Virginia. Upon severance, he and his family moved to Charlotte where he was employed by R. S. Dickson and Company in the underwriting of municipal bonds. In 1967, Tete Pearson, who had previously been with R. S. Dickson and Company, offered Bill a position in the trust department of Citizens National Bank in Gastonia, which he accepted; and in 1977, desiring to return to the practice of law, he joined the law firm of what is now Stott, Hollowell, Palmer & Windham. He retired from the firm in March 2013 at the age of 82.
Bill has served as a volunteer in various organizations in Gaston County, including the United Fund and as President of the Gastonia Civitan Club, the Schiele Museum and the Community Foundation of Gaston County. As a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Gastonia, he has served as its Senior Warden, lay reader, Sunday school teacher and treasurer for thirty years. He was formerly a director of the Balthis Foundation. Bill served on the initial Board of the Community Foundation and after retiring, he had served as a member for many years.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Carolyn Cheek Palmer of Gastonia; sons, H. William Palmer, Jr. and wife Henrietta of Charlotte; Thomas Cheek Palmer of Pittsboro, NC; grandchildren, Matt, Hugh, Ben, Maggie, Reid (Hannah), and Preston Palmer; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, William White "Jack" Palmer.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, in the Living Room of Covenant Village. A service to celebrate his life will be 2:00pm, Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church with Father Shawn Griffith officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Village Benevolent Fund, 1351 Robinwood Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054 or to The Community Foundation of Gaston County, 1201 E Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
