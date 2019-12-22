|
|
DALLAS, NC- Hal Harmon Rose, Jr., passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the age of 66. Born in Gaston County on May 11, 1953, Harmon was the son of Euwilda Wallace Rose of Dallas and the late Hal Harmon Rose, Sr.
Harmon was the founder and owner of Industrial Machine Co. He was a longstanding member of Philadelphia Lutheran Church. He loved fishing and his dogs. Harmon cherished his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, Harmon is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Melinda Lineberger Rose; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Rose Barber and Wesley Barber of Dallas; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Michelle Rose of Dallas; grandchildren, Madisyn Early, Emma Early, Cameron Rose and Laila Rose; sisters and brother-in-law, Martha Rose and Beverly Snow, both of Dallas, and Brenda and Tim Cloninger of Stanley.
Family and friends of Harmon Rose are invited to attend his memorial service beginning at 11:00 AM Monday, December 23, 2019 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Pastor David MacEachern will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
Condolences may be sent to the Rose family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Harmon may be sent to the .
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Rose family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019