Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Emmanuel Holiness Church
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Emmanuel Holiness Church
Haley Elizabeth Dover

Haley Elizabeth Dover Obituary
CLOVER - Haley Elizabeth Dover, 19 of Clover, S.C. passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
The funeral service will be at 2 PM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Emmanuel Holiness Church with Rev. Roy Ivey and Rev. Ray Loftis officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday from 1-2 PM at the church.
Haley was a daughter of James Dover and Sherry Bolin Dover. She attended Clover High School.
In addition to her parents, Haley is survived by her sister, Stephanie Dover, maternal grandmother, Evelyn Bolin, paternal grandmother Molly Carpenter, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks, 8604 Cliff Cameron Dr. #144 Charlotte, NC 28269.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Dover family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 12, 2019
