McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Living Room at Covenant Village
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
190 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC
1927 - 2019
Hannah Lou Rowland Obituary
GASTONIA - Hannah Lou Cloninger Rowland, 92, of Covenant Village, Gastonia, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at her residence.

She was born July 9, 1927, in Dallas, NC, a daughter of the late Mack Lloyd Cloninger and Eunice Beam Cloninger McAllister.

Mrs. Rowland was an administrative assistant for R.P. Caldwell and Company and retired after many years of service. She was a longtime, active member of First United Methodist Church of Gastonia and a member of Altrusa Club International. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors of Mrs. Rowland include her children, Pamela Rowland Griffin of Kingsport, TN; Glenn Powers and Rebecca Thomas Rowland of Gastonia; grandchildren, Kelsi Paige Rowland of Charleston, SC; Samuel Thomas Rowland of Charlotte, NC; Hannah Griffin Klein (Nolan) of Vienna, Austria; Michael Thomas Griffin of Kingsport, TN; great-grandchildren, Paul Thomas Klein and Emma Gene Klein; nephew, Rev. Scott Cloninger (Rev. Nellie); niece, Penny Buckner Dameron (Greg).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Thomas Glenn Rowland, step-father who raised her, Samuel McAllister, sister, Mary Katherine Buckner, and brother, James Grier Cloninger.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 3:00pm to 4:30pm in the Living Room at Covenant Village. A service to celebrate her life will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Dr. James Westmoreland and Rev. David Christy officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Family Life Center of the church.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Music Fund, 190 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Condolence messages and remembrances may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Rowland.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 24, 2019
