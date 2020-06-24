GASTONIA - SFC Hardwick "Hardy" Smith, ARMY, (Ret), age 91, passed away peacefully June 21, 2020 at his son's home. He was born August 26, 1928 in Unadilla, GA, a son of the late Toombs and Montie Berryman Smith.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years Betty Allen Smith and his sister Helen Hoogerwerf.
Hardwick proudly served in the U.S. Army where he served 24 years at numerous bases around the world. He is a highly decorated soldier earning four Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart while serving in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Army in Fort Gordon, AL he moved himself and family to Montgomery, AL where he worked as an Alabama State Patrol Officer and for the Kilby Correctional Center.
He is survived by his children Perry Lee Smith (Linda), Keith Dale Smith, Patrick D. Smith (Kristi), Sharon A. Smith Dohm (Larry); grandchildren Justin, Beth, Blake and Brooke Smith; great grandchildren Kayden and McKenzie Smith as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the Founder's Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors with Rev. Wayne Spears officiating. The family will receive friends from 10am until 11am prior to the service. Burial with Military Honors will be in Westview Gardens.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Smith family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.