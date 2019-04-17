|
GASTONIA - Harley Arnold Hogue, Jr., 61, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Harley was born in Gastonia and is the son of Annie Mae Spivey Hogue and the late Harley Arnold Hogue, Sr. and was also preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Coxey.
Harley is survived by his mother, Annie Mae Spivey Hogue; two brothers, Randy Hogue (Susan), Rick Hogue (Petra); several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at First Free Will Baptist Church, Gastonia with Rev. Darrin Gibbs officiating. The family will receive friends following the Memorial Service.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019