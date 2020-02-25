Home

Burke Mortuary
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC 28650
(828) 428-2460
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Friendly Chapel Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
Friendly Chapel Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
1942 - 2020
Harold Abernathy Obituary
DENVER - Harold Clifton Abernathy, age 77 of Denver passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.

Born December 13, 1942 in Gaston County, he was the son of the late Major and Myrtle McAlister Abernathy.

In addition to his parents, 8 sisters; Margaret Brooks, Helen Hager, Ruth Fraley, Elizabeth Abernathy, Sue Medlin, Faye Pope, Marie Abernathy and Pauline Abernathy preceded him in death.

Harold grew up and attended school in Stanley, NC. He graduated from Stanley High School where he played basketball and football. Harold served in the US Army and saw active duty in Vietnam. He retired from Duke Energy after 30 years of service.
Harold loved God, his family, friends, church, his pets, his country and his community. He also loved sports and was a die-hard Tarheel fan. Harold was an active volunteer in the Denver community and his church. As a brother, uncle, coach, friend, mentor and role model, he influenced many lives.

Survivors include: 2 Sisters: Pansy Jonas and Martha Owenby, 2 Brothers: Frank Abernathy and Wayne Abernathy, 2 Brother-in-laws: Bob Hager and Floyd "Bud" Jonas, Guardian Children: Jeremy Chaffin, Zak McCrary and Tim Beal, Many loving nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church in
Maiden with Pastor Jeff Harris officiating.

Burial will follow in Friendly Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00-2:45 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Friendly Chapel Baptist Church.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Abernathy family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
