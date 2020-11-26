GASTONIA - Harold John Andrews of Gastonia passed away on November 23, 2020. He was born on July 2, 1928 in Faribault, MN, the son of Mary and John Andrews. Harold graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering degree in 1951.
After receiving his degree, Harold was hired by Metalloy Corporation, the predecessor of Lithium Corporation of America, which began Harold's lifelong career focus on lithium. In 1953 and 1954, Harold proudly served in the United States Army at the Army Chemical Center in Edgewood, MD. He was discharged from the Army to work on the design and construction of Lithium Corporation of America in Bessemer City.
Harold was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Corporation of America in 1977. During his two decades of leadership, the company established facilities in Bromborough, England and Kobe, Japan to produce butyllithium and lithium metal. Harold worked to expand lithium operations in Bolivia, Argentina and Chile. When FMC Corporation bought Lithium Corporation of America, Harold continued to consult on both the scientific and business sides of the lithium business.
His professional experiences across the globe and sense of adventure made him embrace the world. Harold loved his adopted hometown of Gastonia, where he was an active member of the Gastonia Rotary Club and participated in community activities, including serving as Chairman of the, then, Gaston Memorial Hospital Board of Directors and Gaston Family Health Services. He was an avid Carolina Panthers fan and early ticketholder. Harold was an active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte.
Harold was a devoted husband to Dena Karres Andrews, whom he married almost 65 years ago, and a loving and inspirational father to his daughter, Mary Catherine. The Andrews family loved spending time together, whether traveling around the globe or playing gin after dinner at home. Mary Catherine referred to her father as her best friend, mentor and dad.
In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his brother, Arthur John Andrews. He is survived by his wife, daughter, sister-in-law Georgia Karres, nieces and nephews, and godchildren, all of whom he adored.
A private funeral will be held on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM and will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/483587114.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the University of Minnesota Foundation, P.O. Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486, noted for the CEMS Alumni Scholarship Fund or Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Foundation 600 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203.
Mclean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is in charge of arrangements 1-800-217-9901 or www.mcleanfuneral.com.