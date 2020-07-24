DALLAS - Harold "Dean" Black, age 83, of S. Lincoln Street in Dallas, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at High Shoals Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bill Hallman officiating. The body will lie in state on Saturday from 1 until 4 p.m. at Warlick Funeral Home.



Mr. Black was born May 10, 1937, in Lincoln County, to the late Howard and Estelle Kiser Black.



In addition, a sister, Beth Ramsey, and half-brother, Dondi Black, preceded him. Dean was the owner of Dean's Superette for 49 years. Dean served in the United States Army.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years Bernice Payseur Black of the home; a son, Terry Black, and wife Angela, of Lincolnton; granddaughter, Brittany Landrum, and husband Lankin, of Texas; great-grandsons, Liam and Landon Landrum; half-sister, Ginger Gaither of Bryson City; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Delphia Shook; and special friend, David Dellinger.



Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Black family.



