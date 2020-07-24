1/1
Harold Black
1937 - 2020
DALLAS - Harold "Dean" Black, age 83, of S. Lincoln Street in Dallas, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at High Shoals Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bill Hallman officiating. The body will lie in state on Saturday from 1 until 4 p.m. at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mr. Black was born May 10, 1937, in Lincoln County, to the late Howard and Estelle Kiser Black.

In addition, a sister, Beth Ramsey, and half-brother, Dondi Black, preceded him. Dean was the owner of Dean's Superette for 49 years. Dean served in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Bernice Payseur Black of the home; a son, Terry Black, and wife Angela, of Lincolnton; granddaughter, Brittany Landrum, and husband Lankin, of Texas; great-grandsons, Liam and Landon Landrum; half-sister, Ginger Gaither of Bryson City; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Delphia Shook; and special friend, David Dellinger.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Black family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Lying in State
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
JUL
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
High Shoals Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
So sorry to hear that Dean has passed away. Prayers for you, Bernice and your family. Love and hugs.
Connie Jones
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
You were a great friend Dean, to many. You will be truly missed. You left us with wonderful memories and now you have earned your reward in the arms of God. Until we meet again......
Don and Rhonda Hardy
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
Dean was a good man and a fixture of the High Shoals community for decades. He will be missed by many. Rest in peace.
Bill Whitesides
Acquaintance
