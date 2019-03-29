|
|
LOWELL - Harold Bobby Burleson, 82, passed away March 22, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on September 18, 1936 to the late Ira and Grace Hise Burleson.
Harold is also preceded in death by six sisters and three brothers.
Survivors include four children, two sisters, one brother, and 7 grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate Harold's life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Benson
Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Holly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your .
Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019