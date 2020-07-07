1/1
Harold Burgess
Harold Dwight Burgess, 92, of Gastonia, passed away July 3, 2020 at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas.

He was born October 19, 1927, in Cliffside, NC to the late Howard Freeman and Bessie McCraw Burgess.

Harold served with the Army and Navy. He retired as supervisor from Firestone and Crowder's Mountain Golf Course.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Doris Wall Burgess; son, Charlie Burgess; step-sons, Larry (Debbie), Gary and Chris Wall; nephews, Rick Bradley (Judy), Lee Carver (Paige); numerous great nieces and nephews; numerous great-great nieces and nephews; numerous step-grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; and special puppy, Roscoe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Bradley (Pete), Betty Jo Carver (Lionel); and step son, Mike Wall.

Special thanks to Dr. Bryant Bolin and the Robin Johnson House.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Pastor Lamar Creel will be officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
