McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Graveside service
Monday, May 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Gardens
Mount Holly, NC
View Map
Harold Dean Sherrill


1948 - 2020
Harold Dean Sherrill Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY, NC- Harold Dean Sherrill, 71, of Mount Holly passed away May 12, 2020. He was born November 19, 1948 in Charlotte, NC, a son of the late Harold Davis Sherrill and Pearlie Sims Sherrill.
Harold served in the US Army and was retired from Duke Energy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rita Deese Sherrill; daughters, Monica Rhyne and Melanie Walsh; granddaughters, Emma Rhyne, Clara Walsh and Victoria Walsh; brother, Tony Sherrill.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, May 18, 2020 at Hillcrest Gardens in Mount Holly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The : 1355 Peachtree St NE Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309, www.arthritis.org/
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Sherrill family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 16, 2020
