|
|
GASTONIA- Mr. Harold Gray Smith of Gastonia passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 13, 2019. He leaves behind Barbara, his loving wife of 23 years and his brother Terry E. Smith of Sneads Ferry, NC. Harold was born to the late Rote and Margaret Smith of Cherryville.
Mr. Smith was proud to have served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. Harold graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1976. He loved his Tarheels! Mr. Smith retired as respected pharmacist. There will be a visitation at the home of Joann LaVecchia and Jeff Parker at 2564 Pinewood Road, Gastonia on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2pm until 4pm. A private memorial service will follow.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019