Harold Helms
1935 - 2020
LINCOLNTON - Harold Reeves Helms, age 85, of Lincolnton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020.

His funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Highland Drive Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Luke Johnson and Rev. William Calvert officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. at the church. EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK WHILE INSIDE THE CHURCH.

Mr. Helms was born April 8, 1935, in Lincoln County, to the late Carl and Bessie Mae Long Helms. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ethel Stone Helms; daughter, Robin Elaine Austin; and sisters, Daphine Featherstone and husband Ervin Featherstone, Sr., Jenny Jones, Dorothy Lewis, and Hazel Lawing and husband Bill. He worked as a section man for JP Stevens.

He is survived by a son, Butch Helms, and wife Mollie, of Lincolnton; granddaughter, Kristal Austin of Vale; son-in-law, Tim Austin of Vale; numerous nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, Ervin Stone, and wife Cathy, of Gastonia, and Ed Jones of Lincolnton; and sister-in-law Alma Stone of Gastonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Landen's Story Foundation, PO Box 1733, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Helms family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
01:30 - 02:45 PM
Highland Drive Freewill Baptist Church
OCT
4
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Highland Drive Freewill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
