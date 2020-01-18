|
BELMONT, NC- Harold Herbert Mullins, 87, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 9, 1932 in Mullens, W.V., a son of the late Arthur and Lucille Martin Mullins.
Harold proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and continued a life of service throughout his working career. He worked as a First Aid Attendant with the VA Foundry and volunteered with the Civil Air Patrol. Harold loved the Lord and adored his family. He enjoyed working outside, watching Western movies and telling a good joke.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Lee S. Mullins of the home; daughter, Deborah Mullins of Belmont; brother, Dewey G. (Margaret) Mullins of Wytheville, VA; sisters, Brenda (Ernest) Waddell of Stanford, KY and Carol Wood Atkinson of Christianburg, VA. Also surviving Harold are his granddaughter, Lisa Renee Mtjoy; great grandson, Jeremie Ingraham; sisters-in-law, Gloeda (Ersell) Alderman and Shelbie (George) Marenka; and special family friends, Katrina Conley, Diane McCormick and Paula Dean. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Mullins; grandson, Gregory Lynn Dobbins.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Union Road Church. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Revs. Ersell Alderman, Terry Mull and Lee Claypool officiating. Burial will be private.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Mullins family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020