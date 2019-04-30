|
GASTONIA - Rev. Harold Holcombe, 63, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at The Robin Johnson House, Dallas.
He was born March 12, 1956 in Gaston County, NC, son of the late Eugene Odell Holcombe and Gaynell Whitaker Holcombe.
A funeral service officiated by Rev. Richard Cole and Rev. Jeff Silver, will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at First Assembly of God - 777 S Myrtle School Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Visitation will be 6:00-9:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019