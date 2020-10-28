1/1
Harold Mason Carlisle
GASTONIA- Harold Mason Carlisle, 72, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Joseph Eugene Carlisle and Bobbie Lee Clark Carlisle. Mr. Carlisle was preceded in death by a sister, Vickie McCumbee. He was a Vietnam veteran and a member of Grace Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Kay Carlisle; sons, Mason Gregory Moss of Belmont; Paul Parra of Charlotte; Timothy Parra (Tami) of Belmont; grandchildren, Zack, Brandon, Samantha, Massey, Joseph, and Jason; great grandchildren, Bailey and Colton; siblings, Danny Carlisle (Dianne) of Belmont, Sarah Maxwell of Stanley, and Alice Wilson of Cramerton.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. Carlisle will be held 3pm Thursday, October 29th at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2:30 at Woodlawn Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Belmont Community Organization, 91 Catawba Street, Belmont, NC 28012.
Woodlawn Funeral Home is service the Carlisle family.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
OCT
29
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
