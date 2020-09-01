Harold Ramsey

BELMONT - Harold Joe Ramsey passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 87.
Born in Gaston County on November 11, 1932, Mr. Ramsey was the son of the late Robert Miles Ramsey and Lula Belle Hansil Ramsey.
Mr. Ramsey was a graduate of the NC Vocational Textile School, Class of 1950 and Belmont High School, Class of 1951. He joined the US Air Force and served his country for the next 30 and a half years, obtaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.
After retiring from the military, he worked for 14 years with Cherry Aerospace Fastners where he served as Regional Sales Manager for Central Europe. He was a member of Queen of the Apostles Roman Catholic Church in Belmont and was active with the Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ramsey was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Fulton Ramsey, Dennis Frederick Ramsey and Hazel Ramsey; his sisters, Edith Morgan, Mozelle Smith Huffstetler, Dorothy Faye Clayton and Ruth Ray Adcock.
Mr. Ramsey is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private service of committal with military rites will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Ramsey online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Ramsey may be sent to the Knights of Columbus, c/o Queen of the Apostles Roman Catholic Church, 503 N Main Street, Belmont, NC 28012.
