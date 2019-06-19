|
NEWLAND - Harold D. Sain, 90, formerly of Cherryville, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Charles Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.
Harold was born on August 24, 1928 in Cleveland County, NC a son of the late Benjamin Augustus Sain and Rena Allran Sain. He was retired as a long line driver from Carolina Freight Carriers Corporation in Cherryville. Harold was a member of First Baptist Church in Cherryville, Cherryville Masonic Lodge #505 A.F. & A.M. for over 60 years, Charlotte Scottish Rite Bodies, and the Oasis Shriners in Charlotte. He served in the United States Navy
during WWII.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Grace Newton Sain.
Survivors include his daughter, Judy Ayers and husband Phil of Hurdle Mills, NC; two grandchildren, April Barrow and husband Christopher of Graham and Anna O'Brian and husband Andrew of Kentucky; five great grandchildren Nathan and Jonah Barrow, and Kaylee Grace, Ella Claire and Kiper Rose O'Brian and a sister Rita Beck and husband Henry of Greensboro.
Visitation will be from 1:00PM to 2:15PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Cherryville.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:30PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Vince Hefner officiating.
Burial will be in City Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors by Cherryville American Legion Post 100 Honor Guard and Masonic Rites by Cherryville Masonic Lodge.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 301 E. First Street, Cherryville, NC 28021 or to Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Sain.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 19, 2019