Harold Wayne Russell, 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 23, 2019. Harold was born July 18, 1946 in Marion, NC, but later in life called Gastonia home. Harold served in the US Army. He obtained a BA in Education from UNC Charlotte and proudly taught in the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. Harold had a true passion for bass fishing. He also enjoyed hiking Crowder's Mountain, gardening, writing, and capturing the natural world through his art work. He is survived by his son, Thomas Russell (granddaughters, Emma and Abby Russell); daughter, Teresa Russell; and brother, Ernest Russell. Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Harold are welcome to join the family for a remembrance service on August 2, 2019 @10 AM at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 962 Old US 70 Highway, Black Mountain, NC 28711. Holland Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 31, 2019