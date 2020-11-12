CHARLOTTE - Harold Gene "WillieBo" Williams crossed that heavenly river and started fishing with Jesus and loved ones that had gone on before him on November 10th 2020 surrounded by his family.



Willie was born January 09, 1938 to Ford and Callie Williams. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by his son Jody and his sister Lorene Lockman.



Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 28 years Nadine. His sons Cody (Amanda), Scott (Cindy), Joel (Elizabeth) and Joey.

His brother Raymond Joey Williams, 18 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren.



Willie also loved dancing the shag and spending time at Sunset Beach where many memories were made.



The family would like to say a special thank you to Novant Hospice for all the loving care they gave the family during this difficult time.



Memorials may be made in memory of Willie to Family Life Center Fund c/o Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 681 Charlotte, NC 28216.



Visitation will be Friday 11/13/2020 from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 375 Woodlawn Ave Mt. Holly, NC 28120 with the funeral immediately following in the chapel. Followed by a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery in Belmont, where



Willie will be honored for his service in the US Navy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store