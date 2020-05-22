Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Friday, May 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME
126 Fairfield Street, SE
Aiken, SC
View Map
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Jessamine Memorial Gardens
625 Allison Street
Aiken, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harrie Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harrie Williams


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harrie Williams Obituary
GASTONIA - On Sunday, January 27th, 1935, Ms. Harrie Dee Williams, was born. She departed this life on the evening of Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born to the late Pearl and Robert Williams of York, SC. Harrie Dee was the third of three (3) girls and two (2) boys born to the couple. Her siblings are: Ms. Mamie Dell Bradshaw of Cherryville, NC, Mr. Robert (Bob) Williams of Gastonia, NC, Mr. Benjamin (BJ) Williams of Gastonia, NC, and Ms. Dora Lee Moody (deceased).

Harrie Dee grew up around the Clover area, where she attended local elementary schools, and graduated from Roosevelt Senior High. She then attended St. Augustine's College in Raleigh and received a degree as a registered nurse. After her graduation, Harrie Dee married the late Sanford P. Bradby, of Aiken, SC, and the couple moved to the California area. Their union produced two (2) children. A daughter, Ms. Susan Bradby of Washington, DC, and a son Mr. Sanford P. Bradby (Evencia/wife) also of Rockville, Maryland.

At the untimely death of her husband (Sanford), Harrie Dee lived in Aiken, SC, with his parents the late (Lelia & Sanford Bradby, Sr). Harrie Dee worked as a registered nurse at Aiken Hospital, and managed to attain the rank of head nurse before retiring years later.
While living in Aiken, Harrie Dee was a faithful member of the Cumberland AME Church. Years later, Harrie Dee would move to Gastonia, NC to be closer to her brothers, and sister. There she rejoined her family church (Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church). Harrie Dee also has a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and dear friends that are too numerous to mention by name. However, the family would like to express their sincere gratitude, and thanks to everyone who expressed their heartfelt condolences!

Graveside services will be held 1 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Jessamine Memorial Gardens, 625 Allison Street, Aiken, SC.

Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street, SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123 on Friday from 3-6 PM
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -