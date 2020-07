Harriet Armstrong

BELMONT - Harriet Harrison Armstrong, 96, of Belmont passed away July 8, 2020.She was born August 30, 1923 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Robert P. Harrison and Clara Ware Harrison.Harriet graduated from Sacred Heart College. She began a long career in banking of almost 50 years at the Bank of Belmont, now Wells Fargo. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Belmont. Harriet enjoyed painting, playing the piano and organ, gardening, teaching, was a member and volunteer at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden and an active member of the local Daughters of the American Revolution. She absolutely loved Belmont with all of her heart and knew everyone, never meeting a stranger.Survivors of Harriet include her brother, Donald Harrison; grandchildren, Melissa Stewart Armstrong, Melody Adams and husband, Daniel, and Leslie Taylor and husband, Tom; great-grandchildren, Mason Adams and Ella Grace Adams, Jane Adams, and Miles Patrick Taylor; niece, Katherine Morris and husband Jim of Lake Wylie, SC; and great-niece, Ever Morris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, C.P. Armstrong, Jr; son, Clarence "Patrick" Armstrong, III; brothers, Charles Harrison, R.P. Harrison, Jr., William Richard "Dick" Harrison, Robert Fulton Harrison; and sister, Isabel Harrison.Harriet will lie in state at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 12, 2020A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 3:30 pm in Greenwood Cemetery with Reverend Samuel P. Warner officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Belmont, 102 S. Central Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012, or Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, dsbg.org/support/donate. Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Armstrong family.