|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Harriet Boozer Charlotte passed away on July 15, 2019. She was a resident of Country Time Assisted Living.
For a number of years, Harriet was an active member and financial secretary of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. She also devoted much of her time to her community in other capacities as well. She was dedicated to her husband, her son and their home. Harriet was also the "neighborhood mom" in that she would prepare extra lunches for Frederick to take along to school each day to give to other children that needed to be fed. When her own mother was diagnosed with a terminal illness, Harriet was her full time caregiver. She adored the Christmas season and had Christmas villages displayed in her home year round.
Harriet is survived by son, Fred Charlotte and daughter-in-law, Melissa; brother, Harold Boozer, Jr. and wife, Jane; two nephews, Beau Boozer and wife, Elizabeth and Blair Boozer and wife, Johanna.
Mrs. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick "Brook" Charlotte, Jr. and her parents, Harold and Willie-Mae Boozer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tri-County Animal Rescue, PO Box 483, Alexis, NC 28006.
Condolence messages may be sent online to: www.mcleanfuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 17, 2019