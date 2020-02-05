|
|
Harriett Maxwell Lee Brown, 85, of Mount Holly, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.
She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Troy Lee and Bobby Hildred Gardner Lee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Humphrey Brown, Jr.; brothers Robert Franklin Lee and Tommy Lee; sister Carolyn Lee Long; a grandchild Cyntia Elizabeth Ballard; and four great grand babies.
She will be remembered as an active member of the senior citizens of Faith Baptist Church in Iron Station as well as her leadership in the 4H club and Girl Scouts. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Rance Hamilton Kirkland; children Robert Douglas Brown (Cindy), Cynthia Brown Ballard (Guy), Troy James Brown, and Robbie Brown Burgin (Michael); nine grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren.
The family will greet guests from 11:30 until 1:00 pm Saturday, February 8 at Faith Baptist Church, 5194 Old Plank Road, Iron Station.
A service to celebrate her life will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m with Rev. Mike Scott officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at www.stjude.org or to Carolina Caring Hospice, 7473 Sherrills Ford Road, Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, 28673.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020