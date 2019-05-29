Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM
New Hope Presbyterian Church
4357 S New Hope Rd
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Harry Boyce Moss Obituary
Harry Boyce Moss, 85, of Belmont, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Accordius Health Care, Gastonia.
He was born October 17, 1933, in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Odell Moss and Eunice Beaty Moss.
Harry was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Moss and great-grandson, Silas Quast.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 35 years, Carolyn Duncan Moss; daughters, Deborah Moss Carpenter, Rebecca Moss Beck and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Kaylee, Tony, and Danielle Carpenter, Alex and Paige Beck; great-grandchild, Damian Gordon; and several cousins.
A funeral service will be held 4:00 pm, Thursday, at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 4357 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia. Pastor Ronnie Dale and Rev. Jim Cockerham will be officiating.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be at New Hope Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneralservice.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 29, 2019
