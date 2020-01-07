|
GASTONIA - Harry Messer, 68, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born December 21, 1951, in Gaston County, son of the late Odell Messer and Louise Lane Messer.
Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His life was his family and friends. He retired after 30 years of
service as a Lineman with the City of Gastonia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Messer, Bobby Messer and sister, Delores Whitesides.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of over 49 years, Brenda Beachum Messer; sons, Randy Messer, Billy Haas (Stephanie), Donald Hart (Nikki); daughters, Jennie Messer, Pamela Saunders (Chris); brothers, Tommy Messer (Mary Lou), Joe Messer (Debbie), Jamie Messer (Diane); sisters, Violet Wood (Melvin), Jeanette McFee (Bobby), Faye Mayberry, Debbie Blanton (Rick), Terry Myers (Darren), Peggy Payne (Floyd), Diane Messer, Ginger McSwain (Randy); grandchildren, Donnie Hart (Pam), Meagan Mata (Jared), Makayla Norwood; great grandchildren, Macy Hart, Nathan Mata, Elijah Mata; special cousin, Carl Haney; special brother and sister-in-law, Don and Jean Parham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Thursday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Pastor Garry Teague will be officiating.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Westview Gardens Cemetery, Bessemer City.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020