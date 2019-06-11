Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Poteat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Poteat


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry Poteat Obituary
GASTONIA - Harry "Kevin" Poteat, 52, passed away, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

He was born June 9, 1966 in Gaston County, NC, son of the late Harry Poteat and Jean Poteat.

Kevin was a member of the NRA, he loved Braves Baseball, fishing and NASCAR.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Suzie Poteat, Joyce Falls and Lisa Judge.

He is survived by his, wife of 29 years, Tatjana Kincaid Poteat; son, Jeremy Poteat; daughters, Emily Poteat and Makayla Kincaid; sister, Kathy Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
Download Now