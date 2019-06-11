|
|
GASTONIA - Harry "Kevin" Poteat, 52, passed away, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born June 9, 1966 in Gaston County, NC, son of the late Harry Poteat and Jean Poteat.
Kevin was a member of the NRA, he loved Braves Baseball, fishing and NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Suzie Poteat, Joyce Falls and Lisa Judge.
He is survived by his, wife of 29 years, Tatjana Kincaid Poteat; son, Jeremy Poteat; daughters, Emily Poteat and Makayla Kincaid; sister, Kathy Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 11, 2019