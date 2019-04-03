|
GASTONIA - Harvey Dyer Eveleigh, 85, died peacefully on March 31, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born on March 9, 1934 in Champion, NY, he was the son of Fern Della Fields and Guy Kent Eveleigh. Harvey was a graduate of Brownville High School. He joined the US Navy at age 17, serving in the Aleutian Islands. He married Jean Arrington in Washington, DC, in 1959 on Valentine's Day. Harvey built a 34-year career with the Prudential Insurance Company, most of it in Gastonia, NC. He enjoyed meeting the many people that his work brought into his life. He was a member of Parkwood Baptist Church.
Harvey loved music, and his piano playing was the highlight of many social gatherings. He enjoyed spending time with his family at home and on vacations to the beach and upstate New York. He loved any time spent with his grandchildren.
He enjoyed reading and gardening with his wife. Harvey delighted in a good joke and will be remembered by family and friends for his sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by his brothers, Talcott and Roswell Eveleigh.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Jean Arrington Eveleigh; son and daughter-in-law, Duane and Kathleen Eveleigh of Chapel Hill, NC; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Louis Kyriakoudes of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, John Eveleigh, Helen Kyriakoudes, Katherine Kyriakoudes and Michael Kyriakoudes; brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Pauline Eveleigh of Syracuse, NY; sister-in-law, Marilyn Eveleigh of Brownville, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends of Harvey Eveleigh are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with his funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. in Founders Chapel. The Reverend David Belle Isle will officiate.
A service of committal will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 from the graveside at Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Harvey be sent to Parkwood Baptist Church, 1827 Dixon Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to the Rev. Dr. M.O. Owens, Jr. Chair, c/o Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, 120 S Wingate Street, Wake Forest, NC 27587.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Eveleigh family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019