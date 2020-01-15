|
|
Harvey James Crumbley Jr., 79 went to be with his heavenly Father on Monday ~ January 13, 2020 at the CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, North Carolina.
Harvey was born April 17, 1940 in Charleston, SC to the late Harvey James Crumbley Sr. and Edna Bestill Crumbley.
Harvey owned his own business, Crumbley Trash Service, in Gaston County for over 50 years.
He was proud to serve his country in the United States Army. He loved serving in his church but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Left to cherish his memories are his devoted wife of 45 years, Pauline Crumbley of Gastonia; two sons, Kevin Crumbley (Treena) of Mount Holly, Michael Crumbley of Gastonia; six grandchildren who were the apple of his eye, Aaron Crumbley (Jaci), Miranda Crumbley (Devin), Jordan Crumbley, Catherine Grogan (Justin), Caroline Crumbley and Christin Crumbley; three great-grandchildren, Avery and Aiden Crumbley and Layla Grogan; brother, Charles Crumbley of Gastonia and sister, Trudy Maka of St. Petersburg, FL; numerous special nieces, nephews and extended family; honorary children, Kim Davis, Abbie Aizcorbe and Danny Gibson.
Harvey was preceded in death by one son, Harvey James "Jay" Crumbley III and brother, Floyd Crumbley.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday ~ January 17, 2020 in the Chapel at Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina.
Graveside and committal ceremony will follow in the Garden of Time at Gaston Memorial Park with Military Honors accorded by the United States Army and the Gaston County Honor Guard.
The family will receive guests from 6:00 PM ~ 8:00 PM, Thursday ~ January 16, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harvey's memory to Southern Grace Ministries Building Fund, 100 Eslynn Road, Mt. Holly, NC 28120.
The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratefulness for the special care and love given to Harvey during his time in the CHF Unit and Post IC Unit at CaroMont. They also appreciate all the prayers, calls and cards during this time from friends and loved ones.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Harvey's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to be serving the Crumbley family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020