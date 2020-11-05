1/1
Harvey Walker
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASTONIA - Harvey Samuel Walker, 82, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Harvey was born in Gastonia on May 5, 1938 and is the son of the late Lester Campbell and Edna Michaels Walker.

Harvey was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War. He is a faithful member of Maylo United Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Trustees. He was a long time member of the East Gastonia Lions Club and was very involved in their annual Pancake Supper. He retired as an Electrician with the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System and was owner of Harvey Walker Electric Company.

Harvey was a strong supporter of his two sons and grandchildren in all their sports activities. You could always see him at sports events where they were involved. He loved his family and he will be truly missed by so many.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia Ford Walker; two loving sons, Rodney Walker, Todd Walker and his wife, Karen; two sisters, Grace Worley, Margaret Greene (Stanley); three brothers, Jerry Walker, Blair Walker (Earluth), Jim Walker (Rachel); 3 loving grandchildren whom he adored, Hallie Walker, Matthew Walker, Andrew Walker; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be Thursday in the Garden of Time II Section of Gaston Memorial Park with Pastor Jay Bissett officiating.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, masks and social distancing is required.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Beatrice Green; 5 brothers, Henry Walker, L. C. Walker, Jr.; William "Dub" Walker, Ray Walker, Raymond Walker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Donita Drive, Lincolnton, North Carolina 28092 or Maylo United Methodist Church, 1900 Spencer Mountain Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Walker family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
Condolences to Pat and family. I think about Pat and Harvey often
Carol. Scott
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved