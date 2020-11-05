GASTONIA - Harvey Samuel Walker, 82, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Harvey was born in Gastonia on May 5, 1938 and is the son of the late Lester Campbell and Edna Michaels Walker.
Harvey was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War. He is a faithful member of Maylo United Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Trustees. He was a long time member of the East Gastonia Lions Club and was very involved in their annual Pancake Supper. He retired as an Electrician with the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System and was owner of Harvey Walker Electric Company.
Harvey was a strong supporter of his two sons and grandchildren in all their sports activities. You could always see him at sports events where they were involved. He loved his family and he will be truly missed by so many.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia Ford Walker; two loving sons, Rodney Walker, Todd Walker and his wife, Karen; two sisters, Grace Worley, Margaret Greene (Stanley); three brothers, Jerry Walker, Blair Walker (Earluth), Jim Walker (Rachel); 3 loving grandchildren whom he adored, Hallie Walker, Matthew Walker, Andrew Walker; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be Thursday in the Garden of Time II Section of Gaston Memorial Park with Pastor Jay Bissett officiating.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, masks and social distancing is required.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Beatrice Green; 5 brothers, Henry Walker, L. C. Walker, Jr.; William "Dub" Walker, Ray Walker, Raymond Walker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Donita Drive, Lincolnton, North Carolina 28092 or Maylo United Methodist Church, 1900 Spencer Mountain Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Walker family.