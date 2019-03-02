|
|
BELMONT - Hazel Trotter Byrd, age 81, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on February 28, 2019 at her home. She was born September 1, 1937 in Habersham County, GA a daughter of the late G.W. and Annie Pardue Trotter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Byrd.
Hazel was a member of Park Street UMC. She loved her church and was very active in it. She was a retired beautician and homemaker.
Hazel is survived by two sisters, Odell Sox of Gastonia and Eunice Hendrix of Aiken, SC; many nieces and nephews; special nephew Danny Sox and his wife Brenda of Statesville who took care of her after her husband Ross passed away. They never left her alone as she battled cancer.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:00 pm, Monday, March 4 at Park Street UMC. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Reverends. J. David Hiatt and Charles Gibbons officiating. Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Park Street UMC or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019