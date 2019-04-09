|
|
DALLAS - Hazel Gibby Crunkleton, 95, passed away April 4, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born June 27, 1923 in Cherokee County, the daughter of the late Harrison and Molly Gibby.
A funeral service will be held 3 pm Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, officiated by the Rev. George Miller.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019