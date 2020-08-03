1/1
Hazel Marie Moose Brown McCoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley- Hazel Marie Moose Brown McCoy, 86 of Stanley peacefully passed away on August 1st at Courtland Terrace. Mrs. McCoy was born in Cabarrus County and was the daughter of the late Hugh Moose and Beulah Cress Moose. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1st. husband of 26 years, Bobby Richard Brown, and 2nd husband Billy McCoy. Mrs. McCoy was also preceded in death by siblings John Moose, Evelyn Kindley, Mary Carter, and Gene Moose. She is survived by her children Debra Brown Vincent, Richard Brown (Amy), step daughters Patricia Martel, and Pamela Totherow (Tim), Grandchildren, Tamara Bigham, Greg Pelton, Scott Pelton, Sheila Brown, and Chris Brown (Jessica), ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. McCoy graduated from Lenoir Rhyne University and taught in the Gaston County Schools for thirty-one years, retiring from East Gaston High School. She was a member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church, the WMU group 1, Second Prime Class. Mrs. McCoy served as a Sunday school teacher and delivered meals for the church homebound. She followed Matthew 28 spreading the Gospel in her travels to many states and countries, Alaska, England, Ukraine, Africa, and many more. A service to Celebrate her life will be held at The Heights Church (Catawba Heights Baptist Church), Mount Holly on Tuesday August, 4th. at 2:00 P.M. Receiving of friends will take place at the church beginning at 1:00 P.M. Woodlawn Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to Woodlawnfuneral@outlook.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
The Heights Church (Catawba Heights Baptist Church)
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Service
02:00 PM
The Heights Church (Catawba Heights Baptist Church)
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved