Stanley- Hazel Marie Moose Brown McCoy, 86 of Stanley peacefully passed away on August 1st at Courtland Terrace. Mrs. McCoy was born in Cabarrus County and was the daughter of the late Hugh Moose and Beulah Cress Moose. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1st. husband of 26 years, Bobby Richard Brown, and 2nd husband Billy McCoy. Mrs. McCoy was also preceded in death by siblings John Moose, Evelyn Kindley, Mary Carter, and Gene Moose. She is survived by her children Debra Brown Vincent, Richard Brown (Amy), step daughters Patricia Martel, and Pamela Totherow (Tim), Grandchildren, Tamara Bigham, Greg Pelton, Scott Pelton, Sheila Brown, and Chris Brown (Jessica), ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. McCoy graduated from Lenoir Rhyne University and taught in the Gaston County Schools for thirty-one years, retiring from East Gaston High School. She was a member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church, the WMU group 1, Second Prime Class. Mrs. McCoy served as a Sunday school teacher and delivered meals for the church homebound. She followed Matthew 28 spreading the Gospel in her travels to many states and countries, Alaska, England, Ukraine, Africa, and many more. A service to Celebrate her life will be held at The Heights Church (Catawba Heights Baptist Church), Mount Holly on Tuesday August, 4th. at 2:00 P.M. Receiving of friends will take place at the church beginning at 1:00 P.M. Woodlawn Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to Woodlawnfuneral@outlook.com