Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Oakdale Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel McMackin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel (Hines) McMackin


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel (Hines) McMackin Obituary
CLOVER, SC- Hazel Hines McMackin went home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2020 at the home of her daughter Kim Bowman.
She was born May 18, 1933 in York County to the late Walter (Pat) Hines and Alda Crawford Hines. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William (Toot) Floyd McMackin, son William Floyd McMackin Jr., sisters Evelyn (Sis) Bumgardner, Jean Barnes, Patty Ann Hines, brothers Clarence Hunter Hines, William (Sam) Hines and Bobby (Bob) Hines. Hazel retired from Clover School District after many years as a teacher's assistant and was a charter member of Oakdale Presbyterian Church.
Survivors are her daughters Deb M. Broyles (Alan) of Rock Hill, SC and Kim (Kim) Bowman (Glenn) of Clover; grandchildren Sara Matthews (Jay), Elizabeth Mills (Brett), Shane Bowman (Kacy) and Brittany Bowman; great grandchildren CJ and Madison Matthews, Porter and Connor Mills, Gunner and Annaleigh Bowman; sisters Mary McMackin, Irene Mosier (Bill) and brothers Neil Hines and Dale Hines (Carolyn).
Graveside service will be 11:00 am Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Oakdale Presbyterian Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Matt Horne and Chaplain Vernon Thornhill. The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at M.L. Ford and Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Clover, SC and other times at the home of her daughter Kim Bowman, 1050 S. Grandview Road, Clover.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. McMackin.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -