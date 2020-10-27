1/1
Hazel "Pickle" Ollis
GASTONIA- Heaven has gained another special angel on Saturday October 24, 2020. Hazel "Pickle" Ollis, 79, peacefully went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ with her loving family by her side. Born August 4, 1941 to Ulysses and Rosezetta Nolen, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years Nelson "Red' Ollis, 3 sisters and 4 brothers.
She is survived by 2 daughters Anita Ollis Duncan (Ricky), Cheryl Ollis Gibson (Donnie), grandchildren Chastity Duncan Bridges (Jamie), Ricky Duncan II (Vanessa), Henry Patrick Duncan (Lindsey), Charity Johnson (Robb), Ryan Mulwee (Brittany) and Layne Mulwee, great grandchildren Madison and Landon Bridges, Bailey and Noah Duncan and Hunter and Grayson Mulwee and many nieces and nephews whom she loved.
Also known as Mrs. Pickle, our mother was a dedicated wife of 39 years that loved gardening, traveling, cooking and spending time outdoors. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family, whom she touched in so many ways throughout her very precious life, as well as her lifetime best friend Helen McGaha.
A graveside service will be held 3:00pm Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Belmont.
The family greatly appreciates Gaston Hospice and all they have done to make this transition as peaceful as possible.
Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Ollis family.
www.painterfuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee
104 Arbor Ridge Road
Mount Holly, NC 28120
(704) 827-5020
