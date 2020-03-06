|
|
MOORESVILLE- Hazel Annis Sarvis, 92, of Mooresville (formerly of Bessemer City), passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 following a courageous battle with liver cancer. She was born in Nebo, NC to Fred and Louise Annis who preceded her in death.
Hazel came from a large loving family. She was preceded in death by brothers: Fred, Jr., Jack, George and Dean; sisters: Katherine, Lou Nell and Jane.
Hazel graduated from Western Carolina University in 1944 and immediately began teaching at Bessemer City High School. She taught Business there for 35 years. In 1950, she married Earl Mack Sarvis. She was active member of First Baptist Church of Bessemer City. She enjoyed her church activities, which included teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, participating in the hand bell choir, and chairing the committee to renovate the church sanctuary. In 2007, after the passing of her husband Earl, she moved to Mooresville, NC to be close to her family.
Left to cherish her memories are her son Scott Sarvis and wife Pat of Mooresville; granddaughters Lauren Sarvis Dunford of Mooresville, Whitney Sarvis Peterson and husband Matthew of Concord. Additionally, she relished nurturing and spoiling her great-grandchildren Beau, Lucas and Lilah.
Hazel's funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, March 9, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home with Rev. Sam Murphy officiating.
The interment will follow at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Her family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Iredell County, 202 Williamson Road, Suite 2001, Mooresville, NC 28117 or Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina, P. O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020