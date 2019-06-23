|
|
BELMONT- H.C. "Red" Lawing, 85, passed away peacefully on the morning of 6/20/19 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Suzanne Lawing and daughters and son in laws Laura Lawing Abernathy (John), Linda Lawing Dilley (Lindsay), and Leigh Lawing Nance (Michael); as well as grandchildren Andrew Dilley (and wife Johanna), Mary Nance, Craig Nance, Rachel Dilley and Jason Abernathy.
He is survived his brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Emelda Lawing, and their daughters Amy and Allie Lawing; his sister-in-law Georgeanna Lawing, and her children Max Lawing Jr. and his wife Margherita, Danny Lawing, Cathy Gilbert and her husband Danny; and his aunt Thelma Pettus. He was preceded in death by his parents Boyd and Mable Lawing, as well as his brothers Boyd ("Bud") Lawing Jr., Max Lawing, and a sister, Gladys Hunt.
The family will hold a visitation from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 25, 2019 in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church in Mt. Holly, NC (140 North Main Street). Additionally, a Celebration of Life service will be held in the church sanctuary at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday June 25, 2019 In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the First United Methodist Church of Mt. Holly, NC.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Lawing family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 23, 2019