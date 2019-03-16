Home

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
View Map
Helen Alwran Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY - Helen Benfield Alwran, 98, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

She was born in Lincoln County, daughter of the late Thomas and Ina Lawing Benfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Harley Alwran.

She is survived by her daughter, Dolores Alwran Helton and her husband, Benny; her son, Harley Alwran and his wife, Linda; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Alwran will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends on 1:30 pm until 2:30 pm on Sunday at the Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the Staff of Woodlawn Haven Nursing Center for their compassion and care of Mrs. Alwran. A special thanks to Inez Duckworth.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019
